Video AP-LaPresse/AgenciaAtlas -The combination of spectacular natural landscapes and impressive Inca constructions have always attracted millions of tourists. But Machu Picchu had not visited for a month. A situation that is changing now with its long-awaited reopening. Peru’s main tourist attraction was on a losing streak with three closures during the pandemic. And when it seemed that everything had returned to normal, anti-government protests broke out in the country and again.. .the closure.Which also on this occasion forced the government to transfer more than 400 tourists by helicopter from the Inca citadel to Cusco.The protests, which demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte, have so far caused 60 deaths.Although the situation seems be somewhat calmer. Tourists are already enjoying one of the seven wonders of the modern world.









