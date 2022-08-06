Elections: 16 August M5s deadline, Conte’s capilista. But it is a quarrel between Raggi and Lombardi

The self-nominations are underway (and several are already coming) in view of the M5s parliamentarians that should be concluded – but the date is not yet official – on August 16. Also because by the 22nd of the same month the names of the ‘candidates’ in the single-member constituencies must be mentioned. What is known is that the names of the capilista will be, it is reported, in the hands of the political leader, Giuseppe Conte, with the possibility of saving the former mayor of Rome – who was tough with the former prime minister himself – and to insert in list the former frontman Alessandro Di Battista.

The leaders will be the “only ones” who will certainly enter Parliament – if the electoral result is rewarding – various sources told AGI, after reading the post with which the ‘primaries’ of the Movement were announced. Meanwhile, a question has been circulating among the pentastellati for hours: does Conte save Raggi and Di Battista? “Yup”, was the answer that many have given themselves. The indication reached all – even those who do not have the possibility to derogate from the ceiling of the second term – is that it is necessary to comply with the vote of the members of July 2019 and August 2020.

For Raggi, elected at the municipal level, the first term is considered “zero” and the second to which she was elected in 2021 does not expire in 2022, the year in which the political elections will soon take place. As for Di Battista, now no longer in M5s, Conte on TV explained: “The question that one had to be registered for six months” on the Skyvote platform to be eligible for politics “has not been written anywhere” and ” surely “the” formation of the lists can only be the responsibility “of the current political leader.

Lombardi a Raggi: “No proclamations from who was sent home to Rome”

Vitriolic reply of the M5s councilor Roberta Lombardi to the former mayor Virginia Raggi, who, yesterday in a post, had asked for “lists in the light of the sun” and had criticized those in the Region who did not “move a leaf” on the incinerator. “Respecting the electoral mandate also means knowing how to create the conditions, when you do not have the necessary numbers, to be able to carry out the program for which the citizens voted for us. Unless you have an absolute majority – but as is well known, the current electoral law does not allow it – the way to translate promises into concrete results is that of confrontation on specific issues with other political forces with which there may be a convergence of vision and objectives “, he premises Lombardi.

“In the end it is the facts that count. It is the results achieved that speak of our work and for which we will be judged at the polls. Because in the end you can also govern Rome for five and a half years by having the majority but if at the end of the mandate the citizens send you home, without even making you get to the ballot, then it is the case to ask a question – attacks the councilor -. Not to launch proclamations from the pulpit, among other things with a double standard on candidacies and on the participatory process from below after having largely filled the lists of municipalities with their own ‘nominees’. Better a dialogue with other political forces functional to the realization of a program and done in absolute transparency in the eyes of the electorate than a fake and inconclusive purist morality “.

“On the other hand, as was done in the Lazio Region where, thanks to the collaboration with the center-left forces, we were able to exclude the construction of new incinerators from the regional waste plan, if instead of condemning us to irrelevance, we had agreed to speak with others probably for the elections in Rome today we would not be talking about a useless and harmful incinerator instead of modern plant engineering for the recovery of the precious raw material – concludes -. I therefore confirm my utmost support to President Giuseppe Conte and to all those regional and municipal councilors who are verifying on our territories if there are the conditions to build and carry out concrete projects also with other political forces that allow us to implement the program of the Movement 5 Stars. In a world where wreckers abound, building is the key word right now. ”

