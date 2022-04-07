Lupillo Rivera makes headlines again by talking about his romance with Belinda and providing new details of the relationship in an interview with Yordi Rosado for “Wake up America” Univisión, broadcast on April 5. In this, the “Toro del Corrido” affirmed that during the time they were together they were very happy.

“I’ve always been very careful about answering something from Belinda simply because I always try to answer like a gentleman. We had a nice time, we had our history, we had our time, and we were happy in our time”, Indian.

Did Lupillo Rivera buy Belinda a house?

One of the strongest rumors that arose around Belinda and Lupillo Rivera suggested the alleged purchase of a house for her. According to the journalist Javier Ceriani from “Gossip no like”, it was one of the reasons for the breakup of ‘Beli’ and Christian Nodal.

In this regard, Jenni Rivera’s brother said he did not know where that came from because he never gave him anything from the singer of “La Niña de la Escuela”.

“I, thank God, can proudly say that I never had to buy anything for Belinda, I didn’t have to give him money for anything, I never bought him a house, nothing like that. We never had to do anything like that. What we had was a fun time, we had a happy time, and, well, each one went their own way and that was it, “she indicated.

Did Belinda ask Lupillo to tattoo her face?

Another point that Lupillo Rivera addressed was the famous tattoo of Belinda’s face that he had on his left arm and that he covered with a black stain after Christian Nodal shared on Instagram that he had asked the coach of “La voz México” to marry him.