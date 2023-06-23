The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, currently promised it will be “very hard with whoever fells a tree in the Amazon“and a deadline was given until 2030 to completely end deforestation in what is considered the planet’s vegetal lung.

“We are going to be very hard against anyone who cuts down a tree to plant soybeans, corn or grass“, asserted Lula, who spoke in Paris before the massive concert in favor of the environment organized by the NGO Global Citizen in which Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish and HER perform for free

A deforested and burned area is seen in a section of BR-230. Photo: MICHAEL DANTAS. AFP

The Brazilian president stressed that the Amazon is “a sovereign territory of Brazil, but at the same time it belongs to all humanity.” “For this reason,” he added, “we will do what is necessary to keep the forest standing.”

The Brazilian president listed all the benefits of the Amazon and recalled that Brazil has an 87% renewable matrix compared to the 27% world average.

“I would like everyone to come to Brazil in 2025, when we will celebrate COP 30 in the state of Amazonas, and I also want them to talk about the Amazon as the lungs of the world,” he said.

Lula, who is in Paris to attend the summit on a new global financial pact to combine development aid and environmental preservation, criticized Western countries.

“It has not been Africa or Latin America that have polluted the planet in the last 200 years, they have been the ones that made the industrial revolution and that is why they have to pay that historical debt with the planet earth”

EFE.