06/29/2023 – 3:39 pm

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) a “sabidinho” who did not accept the election result and “wanted to strike”. The petista said that “there are people who do not want to accept the election result”. The statement was made in an interview this Thursday, the 29th, the day that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) had another stage of the trial that could make Bolsonaro ineligible – and which will continue this Friday, the 30th.

“Didn’t we have a citizen here, a know-it-all, who didn’t want to accept the election result? Didn’t we have a little citizen here who wanted to carry out a coup on the 8th of January? There are people who don’t want to accept the election result,” said Lula, without naming Bolsonaro, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

“Not everyone is like Lula, who lost to Collor and accepted the result, who lost twice to Fernando Henrique Cardoso and accepted the result. Go home, lick your wounds, as Brizola used to say, and get ready for another fight.”

Lula made the remarks after being asked why he and members of the government do not consider the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela to be authoritarian. “Venezuela has more elections than Brazil. The concept of democracy is relative to you and me,” he said.

The president declared that he likes democracy and exercises it fully. “The whole world knows that PT governance is an example of exercising democracy.” “What is not correct is the interference of one country within another,” he added, trying to distance himself from criticism of Venezuela.

voting machines

Still on Bolsonaro, Lula said that the former president criticizes the electoral system. The lawsuit on trial at the TSE deals with statements by the former chief executive to ambassadors in the pre-election period last year. At the meeting, he cast suspicion on electronic voting machines without providing evidence.

