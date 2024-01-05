Country paid debts of R$ 4.6 billion with international organizations on the 5th (4.Jan); AGU stated that the PT administration “honors commitments”

The Union's attorney general, Jorge Messias, stated on Thursday (January 4, 2023) that the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “abhors default”. On the same date, the MPO (Ministry of Planning and Budget) reported that contributions and debts with international organizations were paid off in 2023. The payment was R$4.6 billion, according to the government.

For Messias, the PT's management “honors commitments and takes care of the trust placed in the Brazilian State”. In your profile on X (ex-Twitter), he stated: “The world saw what Brazil already knew.”

One of the debts paid and mentioned by the minister of the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) was allocated to the regular budget of the UN (United Nations). The approximate value was R$289 million. With the transfers, Brazil is guaranteed the right to vote in the UN General Assembly in 2024. The government says it will continue to honor its international commitments.