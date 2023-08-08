The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvacalled on Tuesday to “urgently” resume cooperation in the Amazon, at the opening of the IV Summit of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), in the city of Belém.

“It has never been so urgent to resume cooperation” to “face the challenges” that faces the largest tropical forest on the planet, in a context of “severe worsening of the climate crisis”, said the president when inaugurating the presidential meeting.

Lula, host of the event, said that the summit will work with “three major proposals”.

The first will be to promote “a new vision of sustainable development in the region”, which combines the protection of nature with “decent jobs” and the “defense of the rights” of the population that lives in the biome, which is close to 50 million. of people.

He also stressed the importance of to “fight organized crime”, which has spread its tentacles in recent years, transforming the jungle into a strategic route for drug trafficking.

Secondly, measures will be proposed to “strengthen” the ACTO, created in 1995, the “only block in the world with a socio-environmental vision.”

In this way, “we will be able to ensure that the vision of sustainable development will have a long life,” he added.

There are many Amazons, represented here. The Amazon of the forests, of the workers, of the indigenous peoples.

Finally, will establish a joint position for the next COP28, which will be held in November in the United Arab Emirates.

“There are many Amazons represented here. The Amazon of the forests, of the workers, of the indigenous peoples” and their “ancestral knowledge,” he stressed.

This Tuesday the meeting will be limited to the eight countries of the bloc and on Wednesday the talks will be extended to the invited countries, including Indonesia, the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, owners of large areas of tropical forest.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will also be present at this expanded summit for currently holding the pro tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), as well as France, for French Guiana, Germany and Norway, contributors to the Amazon Fund, which promotes sustainable projects in the region.

This is the IV meeting of ACTO rulers, created in 1995 and made up of the eight Amazon countries (Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela), and the first since 2009.

