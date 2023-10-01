Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 11:14

The medical teams responsible for the care of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are evaluating the possibility of him being discharged from hospital, this Sunday (1st). The information was released in the first medical bulletin of the day.

Lula is admitted to the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, in Brasília. On Friday (29), he underwent a surgery for restoration of the right part of the hip and also blepharoplasty, plastic surgery to remove excess skin from the eyelids.

According to the medical report, President Lula spent the night in stable condition and continues to recover. “He walked, went up and down stairs, with physiotherapeutic assistance”, describes the note.

They are part of the medical team accompanying President Roberto Kalil Filho, Ana Helena Germoglio and Giancarlo Cavalli Polesello.

After leaving the hospital, Lula will go to Palácio da Alvorada, where he will continue with physiotherapy sessions and specific exercises for rehabilitation.

The president is also expected to discuss federal government matters in the coming weeks, at the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic in Brasília.