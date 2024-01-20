President of Belarus Lukashenko said that he injured his leg while chopping wood

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was injured while chopping wood. He spoke about what happened the day before during a visit to the Belgi plant, reports Telegram channel “Pool of the First”.

“I was chopping wood and a block, about 80 kilograms, fell on my foot,” Lukashenko shared while talking with representatives of the enterprise. According to the Belarusian leader, for the first time after this he “walked normally,” but then the place where the blow fell swelled.

Because of the incident, the President of Belarus missed Saturday's hockey match. On January 20, the First team plays hockey with a team from the Mogilev region. In January, matches of Republican competitions between amateurs for prizes of the Presidential Sports Club are traditionally held there.

According to the Pool First channel, Lukashenko’s team beat their opponents with a score of 8:4.

In April last year, the Belarusian leader was hit in the face with a stick while playing hockey. One of the players missed, and instead of the stick the blow hit Lukashenko on the chin. However, this did not affect the president’s mood, and his team won that match.