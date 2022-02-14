Belarus is not involved in the aggravation of relations between Russia and Ukraine, and also does not seek to aggravate this conflict. This was stated by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, his words are quoted by BELTA.

According to the politician, his country does not want to fight with Ukrainian citizens, as well as to find out “who is right and who is wrong” in this confrontation. “We are native people, we are neighbors. This is from God. And all this is said. And our future should develop in this way, like that of our neighbors,” Lukashenka said.

He added that the non-participation of Belarus in unleashing the conflict is also indicated by the behavior of the national media, which are “completely different” than in Ukraine. “Because the media is the artillery preparation of a modern war,” the head of state said.

Earlier, Belarusian TV presenter Hryhoriy Azarenok called for justifying the forecasts of the Ukrainian media and “smashing Kiev with nuclear missiles.” “And in the place of the scorched desert we will put a 300-meter statue [президента России Владимира] Putin,” the propagandist noted.