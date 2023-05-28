The Belgian is finally back as dominant as in the first two years and now Inzaghi has less than two weeks to decide between him and the Bosnian to join Lautaro in the Champions League final in Istanbul

The signs of the past few weeks had been unequivocal (braces against Empoli and Sassuolo, the goals scored in Rome and Naples and the two assists with Lazio), but it was tonight’s performance against Atalanta that confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is truly back the decisive striker of the two years with Antonio Conte on the bench. If Inter have qualified for the next Champions League a day early, Big Rome he has many merits given that he has scored 7 goals in the last 6 league games played. He and Lautaro dragged the team into the most difficult moment, or after the knockout on April 15 at San Siro against Monza, when getting into the top four seemed complicated and Inzaghi’s bench wobbled terribly. It was then that Romelu showed the way with his ever more convincing performances than him. The double injury to his left thigh is now a memory, indeed… a great regret. Because if from the end of August to January the Belgian hadn’t been almost always out, Inter could have worried Napoli in their ride towards the Scudetto. See also Milan sale, Blue Skye attacks again: "Eliott acted with deception"

Welcome to Lula park — The fact remains that Lukaku got into shape at the most opportune moment, when the season delivers its verdicts. His goals allowed Inter to progress to the Champions League both in the round of 16 against Porto and in the quarter-finals against Benfica, but he was also instrumental in the second leg of the Euro-derby (assist for Martinez’s 1-0) and in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia with Juventus, when he converted the “heavy” penalty of 1-1 at the Stadium. In 2023, the Chelsea-owned striker scored 12 goals for Inter (9 in the league, 1 in the Italian Cup and 2 in the Champions League) and 4 with the national team: a total of 18. unleashed him Bull which is 20, all with Inter (14 in Serie A, 2 in the Champions League, 3 in the Italian Cup, 1 in the Italian Super Cup). “Welcome to Lula Park. Another victory. Forza Inter” Romelu wrote on Instagram underlining the agreement with his friend Lautaro who will celebrate his wedding with Agustina on Monday. The decisive duo for the 2020-21 Scudetto are back at the top and Bastoni also celebrated the event by making fun of the Giant: “Bravo Rome, the plane has finally landed from London”. How to say … better late than never. See also Kamara at Aston Villa, signed the contract until 2027

And now in Istanbul — “Rome’s” performance in the last period will have (and will) cast Inzaghi a lot of doubts in view of the Champions League final because Simone, who played in all six matches in the knockout phase of the Champions League from February to May with Dzeko and Martinez starting, he will inevitably wonder about what to do in Istanbul. Certainly the number 90 is going through a moment of excellent form and is better than Edin, who however with his performances, his tactical intelligence and his sacrifice has given a good hand since the beginning of the Champions League. It is certain that it will be a relay race between the two, but compared to a few weeks ago it is no longer certain that the Bosnian will start the final against City. “I’ll decide based on the sensations of the moment” Inzaghi cut short who is already ready for two weeks of… catchphrase: Lukaku or Dzeko to team up with Toro?

Future — There are now 2 (scarce) weeks left for the Ataturk match and the Antwerp center forward will use them to keep his athletic condition at the top and to go to the first Champions League final of his career with skyrocketing morale. You will think about the future after 10 June. His card is owned by Chelsea and Inter cannot afford to buy him, so she will return to London for the end of the loan. He has already clarified that he wants to stay in Milan, even at the cost of further reducing his wages, but an agreement needs to be found between the two clubs because in Viale della Liberazione they do not intend to pay another 8 million loan (plus 5 million ) like last June. It will not be a simple negotiation, in which Pochettino’s will (to keep the Belgian) could play an important role. Even if Romelu’s word will be “heavy”, exactly as it was a year ago, when he put incredible pressure to return to Pinetina. After the sufferings of the first part of the season, now his goals and performances are repaying him for his choice. And looking to the future with a smile and with confidence is easier. On the horizon is the final in Istanbul, then who knows… another year with “his” Inter. Lukaku believes in double happy endings. See also Sampdoria, Nuytinck arrives from Udinese. Ferrari in Cremona, Lammers chooses 10

