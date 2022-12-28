“I need a beer to recover.” Only a genius like Luka Doncic can say this phrase after entering the NBA history books. The Mavericks player has become the first player in the best basketball league in the world to sign a ‘triple-double’ with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 in his team’s triumph against the Knicks (126-121) assists. In a performance to remember at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, the Slovenian signed a historic match to end with a local victory and some crazy numbers.

Because the 23-year-old Doncic’s game was simply monumental. Especially in the final moments where his pulse did not tremble and he threw the team behind his back. With 44 seconds to go, the Knicks were winning with a 9-point lead (110-101), but Doncic appeared to help his team get within just two points with 4 seconds to go and a free throw that would put his team to one point and away from victory.

But then the mischief of the Slovenian appeared to miss the free throw and be able to capture the rebound to score a basket that forced overtime to the delirium of the Dallas fans. In overtime, Doncic put together the best game of the regular season and one of the best of all time to give the Mavericks the win and wipe out Dirk Nowitzki’s franchise record.

James Harden, star of the Philadelphia 76ers, was so far the only player who had achieved a ‘triple-double’ with 60 points (to which he added 10 rebounds and 11 assists) and only the legendary Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor had achieved others. with at least 50 points.

“I just got lucky”



Doncic played (with added time) more than 47 points. He shot 31 times to the basket (21/31) with a 2/6 in triples and a 16/22 in from the free throw line. The Slovenian signed 16 points in the first quarter, 6 in the second, 13 in the third, 18 in the last and 7 in overtime.

“I’m super tired,” was his first comment after his historic match. “I think I was just lucky, we had two seconds, I shot the ball and I was lucky. We were losing by ten points, it’s incredible,” added the Slovenian about the play at the end of the game that ended up forcing overtime.