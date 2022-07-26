Luis Suárez confirms agreement to play in Nacional

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The player himself broke the news on his social networks.
July 26, 2022, 03:05 PM
The Uruguayan Luis Suárez will be the new National player of his countryas confirmed by the player himself on his social networks.
Back to the origins
The forward communicated with the president of the club, José Fuentes, and responded affirmatively to the offer that had been made.
“First of all, I wanted to thank you for the love that both I and my family have received in recent days, which has been impressive, all the messages that have reached us. That touched our hearts in this situation that we had to decide and well , it was inevitable to reject this opportunity to have the possibility of playing again in Nacional and we have a pre-agreement with the club,” said Suárez.
“In the next few hours, details will be finalized and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached and that we can all enjoy this new stage and see each other in the coming days,” he added.
Suárez, 35, just started his professional career at the Nacional club, one of the most important in Uruguay.
The fans had carried out a media and social media campaign to captivate the attacker and make him decide to return, after his successful spell in European football.
The striker was close to going to play for River Plate in Argentina, but the negotiation fell with the elimination of the Copa Libertadores. He had asked for a few days to meditate on the Nacioal proposal and finally accepted. Details are missing for me to sign his contract.
