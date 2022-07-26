Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Suárez confirms agreement to play in Nacional

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Suarez

Luis Suárez makes the gesture of talking on the phone after marking Barcelona.

Photo:

Juan Carlos Hidalgo. Eph

Luis Suárez makes the gesture of talking on the phone after marking Barcelona.

The player himself broke the news on his social networks.

The Uruguayan Luis Suárez will be the new National player of his countryas confirmed by the player himself on his social networks.

Luis Suarez

Suárez celebrates with Uruguay.

Back to the origins

The forward communicated with the president of the club, José Fuentes, and responded affirmatively to the offer that had been made.

See also  Luis Suárez 'returns': the massive campaign of Nacional fans

“First of all, I wanted to thank you for the love that both I and my family have received in recent days, which has been impressive, all the messages that have reached us. That touched our hearts in this situation that we had to decide and well , it was inevitable to reject this opportunity to have the possibility of playing again in Nacional and we have a pre-agreement with the club,” said Suárez.

“In the next few hours, details will be finalized and we hope that the agreement that we all want will be reached and that we can all enjoy this new stage and see each other in the coming days,” he added.

Luis Suarez

Suárez, 35, just started his professional career at the Nacional club, one of the most important in Uruguay.

The fans had carried out a media and social media campaign to captivate the attacker and make him decide to return, after his successful spell in European football.

The striker was close to going to play for River Plate in Argentina, but the negotiation fell with the elimination of the Copa Libertadores. He had asked for a few days to meditate on the Nacioal proposal and finally accepted. Details are missing for me to sign his contract.

See also  Cortulua vs. National: live, minute by minute

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Suárez #confirms #agreement #play #Nacional

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Luis Suárez returns to Nacional, the Uruguayan club where he made his debut

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.