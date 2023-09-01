ANDl Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) Spanish has opened a disciplinary file for serious misconduct against the suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for the forced kiss to the player Jenni Beautifulsources close to the case told AFP on Friday.

The fact that the file is opened for serious and not very serious misconduct will prevent the Higher Sports Council (CSD) from being able to provisionally disqualify in Spain Rubiales, who has already been suspended by the FIFA.

The TAD had been deliberating since last Monday after last Friday, the CSD filed a complaint with the TAD for two “very serious infractions” for a possible “abuse of authority” and “acts that violate sporting dignity or decorum” requesting the precautionary suspension of the federal agent.

“We continue to think that this complaint has all the legal grounds for it to be treated as a very serious offense”explained on Monday the Secretary of State for Sport and president of the CSD, Víctor Francos.

The qualification of “very serious” of the facts was necessary so that the CSD could suspend Rubiales, while the TAD judges the merits of the facts and gives a final verdict. Rubiales, who refused to resign after his forced kiss to Jenni Beautiful in the delivery of World Cup medals, he is suspended for ninety days by FIFA, which also opened a disciplinary file for him last week for this case.

Along with sports justice, in criminal proceedings the prosecutor’s office of the National Court, the main Spanish criminal instance, has decided to open proceedings for an “alleged crime of sexual assault,” according to a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims to rely on the “public statements” of the player, but will contact her to offer her the possibility of filing a complaint, a key step for the criminal proceedings to advance.

