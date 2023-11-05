Shouting “Freedom, freedom, freedom”, residents of Barrancas, homeland of the Liverpool and Colombian soccer team forward Luis Díaz, once again demanded in the street this Sunday the release of their father, kidnapped by the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

One day after the head of the ELN, alias “Antonio García”, confirmed the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Díaz, known as “Mane” and described the kidnapping as a “mistake”, family, friends and the people of Barrancas in general made a sit-in to demand his prompt return to the bosom of his family.

As they did last week, the Barranqueros, many of them wearing white t-shirts with the photo of the striker’s father and the inscription “Freedom for Mane Díaz”, took to the streets again this Sunday.

The request of Cilenis Marulanda, Lucho’s mother

“Let him be released, let him be released to me now, because we want to have him in our home now,” said his wife Cilenis Marulanda, and mother of the soccer player, during the rally in front of his residence.

On the verge of fainting amid so many mixed feelings, Mane Díaz’s wife was helped by her relatives and taken inside the residence located a few meters from where the solidarity meeting with her family took place.

“The message I send to my brother is one of strength, God is with all of us and with him and “We are doing everything possible for him to be here, it is all the family wants at this moment,” said Gabi, the footballer’s brother.

As if in tune with his team from a distance, the forward, showing off his strength and talent, scored the goal with which Liverpool tied 1-1 in the 95th minute with Luton Town and celebrated it with the message “Freedom for Dad “.

No news of the liberation The dark clouds that from dawn threatened with a torrential downpour and did not let the sun shine as it does in these landscapes of the Colombian Caribbean, were the omen that the day would not be different from the other eight that had passed since Luis Manuel Díaz was kidnapped.

Although the guerrillas promised to release him, there is still no information about the whereabouts of the Liverpool star’s father. In addition to the journalists from local and international media stationed in front of the Premier League figure’s grandparents’ house, little by little friends and family of the kidnapped man began to arrive to demand again what they have already asked for since last December 28. October: Let him be released now.

The initiative to hold a sit-in this Sunday in front of the residence of the most famous family in Barrancas, a mining town in the department of La Guajira, arose due to the little information available about their whereabouts, which increases the anguish of the relatives every day. what’s happening.

Moments of sadness and pain were experienced during the march that friends and relatives of the Díaz family carried out in Barrancas. Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

While in the streets of Barrancas his countrymen demonstrated for the release of “Mane” Díaz, the helicopters participating in his search could be seen in the sky, which increased the expectation that at some point the good news will arrive.

With vallenato verses sung a cappella by the Barranquero composer Edilson Brito, the gathering of a town began hoping to welcome the striker’s father when he is released.

“Leave Mane alone, leave Mane alone, father of a character and he deserves respect,” says the chorus of the song composed by this vallenato artist who, like all Barranqueros, hopes as soon as possible for the happy outcome of a situation that has Colombia in suspense.

“Enough of the kidnappings in Colombia, because it is time for everyone to live in peace, for families not to live in anxiety. My God, that must end now,” Brito continued singing while the audience repeated in chorus “Leave Mane alone, “Leave Mane alone, father of a character and he deserves respect.”

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports news