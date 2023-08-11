The Liverpool manager jurgen klopp confirmed this Friday an agreement with Brighton to take over the services of the midfielder moises caicedoan operation of $139.43 million according to the English media, which would make the Ecuadorian the most expensive signing in history in England.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder, who arrived at the ‘Seagulls’ in 2021, has barely played fifty games in the Premier League, but his signing has led to a clash in recent weeks between his two main suitors, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“I can confirm that we have an agreement with the club (Brighton)“Klopp declared this Friday during the press conference prior to the first game of the season, precisely against Chelsea on Sunday in London.

The operation has not yet been closed as the player “doubts” about his future destination, according to Sky Sports.

Brighton opted for the highest offer, from the ‘Reds’, who put 110 million pounds on the table, about 127 million euros, according to various English media.

If the transfer is confirmed, Caicedo will become the highest transfer in the history of the Premier League, ahead of the Argentine Enzo Fernández (106.8 million pounds paid by Chelsea to Benfica in 2023), the English Declan Rice (105 million pounds paid by Arsenal to West Ham in 2023) and his compatriot Jack Grealish (100 million pounds paid by Manchester City to Aston Villa in 2021).

Brighton would get a great economic return for a player signed for 5 million euros in 2021, from Independiente del Valle of Ecuador.

Liverpool need new blood for their midfield following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departure for the mighty Saudi Arabian championship. Caicedo could meet again with the world champion with Argentina Alexis Mac Allister, signed by Liverpool from Brighton in June.

Klopp is already reminded that in 2016 he said that it would be crazy to pay more than 100 million for a footballer. Now he backs down.

Jurgen Klopp in 2016 on the transfer of Pogba for €100m: “The day I pay 100 million for a player, I retire.” Jurgen Klopp today in 2023: “Honestly, everything has changed. I like it? No. But did I realize that I was wrong? Yes, definitely. That is how… pic.twitter.com/0L5Ayar3p0 – England Soccer (@Mercado_Ingles) August 11, 2023

AFP

