Luis Díaz talks about the Champions League, Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: ‘I don’t believe it’

Luis Díaz is just a few hours away from fulfilling the dream of every footballer: playing in the Uefa Champions League final.

On the eve of the commitment to the biggest club tournament in the world, ‘Lucho’ let his emotion sprout.

This was what he said.

‘Sometimes I don’t believe them…’

The Premier was left behind: “For us, the Champions League is going to be another much more important challenge. I already think we know that we are playing in a Champions League final. Everyone wants to be here. We are already psyched up. What happened before will be left behind. We were one point away from win the league. We gave it our all. Everything possible was done. It didn’t happen. But what’s to come will be a great challenge. We’ll face that final the way finals are played: going out to win”.

The Champions League final: “It’s going to be a difficult game, complicated. It’s a Champions League final. The finals are played and run. Everything is played for everything because it’s a single game. We already know the experience that Real Madrid has. We must counteract everything whatever they ask us. We’ve been super prepared since we’ve been playing in the Champions League. The team is doing very well. We’re worried about the break, about preparing the game well and going out to win”.

The best?: “No, I think we are all in very good shape to compete at a high level. All of the squad. I know that if they give me the opportunity I will go out and take advantage of it, as I have always done”.

Live a dream: “Sometimes I don’t believe that I am living these great moments, these great dreams. But I am aware that I am generating great things not only here but also in Colombia for everything that I am experiencing today in Liverpool. I am the only What I want is to continue building my football, my life… continue to grow as a player and person so that children can continue to value these things that are done, following in my footsteps. I am very happy to be here and enjoy these moments. I hope we win the Grand finale”.

