Liverpool and Manchester City They tied 1-1 in the classic on date 28 of the Premier leaguewith a good performance by the Colombian Luis Diazwho had a goal disallowed and missed two options.
The Guajiro striker was important and every time he caught the ball he wreaked havoc on the defensive zone of the team led by Pep Guardiola.
Díaz starred in a play in the 18th minute of the first half, when he scored, but the Uruguayan Darwin Nunezwho gave him the pass, was offside.
Great game
He Arsenal remains the new leader of the Premier League: the draw
Liverpool and Manchester City make the fight for the title in England even more exciting.
The 'Gunners' had won 2-1 on Saturday at Brentford and they have 64 points, the same as the previous leader, Liverpool (2nd), whom they surpass by a better goal difference.
Manchester City, defending champions, drop from second to third place but are just one point behind the top two.
#Luis #Díaz #stood #draw #Liverpool #Manchester #United
Leave a Reply