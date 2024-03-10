Liverpool and Manchester City They tied 1-1 in the classic on date 28 of the Premier leaguewith a good performance by the Colombian Luis Diazwho had a goal disallowed and missed two options.

The Guajiro striker was important and every time he caught the ball he wreaked havoc on the defensive zone of the team led by Pep Guardiola.

Díaz starred in a play in the 18th minute of the first half, when he scored, but the Uruguayan Darwin Nunezwho gave him the pass, was offside.

Great game

He Arsenal remains the new leader of the Premier League: the draw

Liverpool and Manchester City make the fight for the title in England even more exciting.

Manchester City's English defender #02 Kyle Walker (R) vies with Liverpool's Colombian midfielder #07 Luis Diaz during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. Do not use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. Not video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. Do not use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / Photo:AFP Share

The 'Gunners' had won 2-1 on Saturday at Brentford and they have 64 points, the same as the previous leader, Liverpool (2nd), whom they surpass by a better goal difference.

Manchester City, defending champions, drop from second to third place but are just one point behind the top two.