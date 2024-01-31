Luis Diaz He doesn't fail, he continues to show that he wants to have a great 2024 with Liverpool, a special end to the season. And he is doing it. This Wednesday, January 31, he scored again, celebrating a goal with the red shirt, in a match against Chelsea of ​​the Premier League and with a 4-1 victory.

Liverpool dominated the game, winning from start to finish, with a voracious attack that put fear into Chelsea's defense.

In the 79th minute of the game, Lucho arrived at the far post, in a sweep, stretching his leg after a cross from the side, to score the ball and surprise all of Chelsea, the defense, the goalkeeper, and celebrate a new goal with the Reds.

Luis Díaz scores with Liverpool.

That was Liverpool's fourth goal in the victory against Chelsea, 4-1 on a new day of English football.

Lucho started the game as a starter and had a great impact on his team's attack, which went to the locker room winning 2-0.

This is the Colombian attacker's fourth goal of the Premier League season and his first goal in the competition in 2024.

Lucho had his first moment of prominence in the first half, at minute 39, when he scored the second goal of the match. Díaz fought the ball in front of the middle of the field, got rid of his marker and gave the assist so that Bradley faced and defined crossed.

Luis Díaz celebrates goal with Liverpool.

The Colombian celebrated this score as his own, for his notable participation that allowed Liverpool to take a better advantage, eventually winning 4-1.

The chronicle of victory

On Wednesday, Liverpool resolved Chelsea's complicated visit to Anfield on matchday 22 of the Premier League in notable fashion, with a 4-1 win in a match marked by the great performance of the young Northern Irishman Conor Bradley.

20 years old, the young man has been gaining prominence on the right wing due to the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold and with two assists and a goal he was key in the resounding victory over the Londoners. His first goal assist went to the Portuguese Diogo Jota (23), before he extended the score himself with a great shot (39).

In the second half, before being substituted and applauded, he had time to assist Hungarian Dominik Szoboslai (65). Chelsea got oil in one of their few chances in the game, and Frenchman Christopher Nkunku finished perfectly surrounded by 'Reds' defenses (71). But the game only had one color, and the Colombian Luis Díaz (79) took advantage of an assist from the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez to close the win.

Núñez was also the protagonist due to his lack of success, in a match in which he hit the ball against the posts on several occasions, including a missed penalty just before half-time (45+2).

With 51 points, Liverpool remains the leader, five ahead of Manchester City (2nd) and Arsenal (3rd), although the Citizens have one game less. For its part, Chelsea remains stuck in the middle of the table (10th), 12 points away from the Champions League places. Both teams will meet again on February 25 at Wembley, in the League Cup final.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

With AFP

