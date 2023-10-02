ANDlLiverpool will appeal the red card that midfielder Curtis Jones received in the match against Tottenham and has asked the association of referees of the Premier League (PGMOL, for its acronym in English) that gives access to the VAR audios that did not validate the legal goal of Luis Diaz.

The ‘Red’ club, which has already announced that it will look for “options” to solve what happened on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will appeal the red card that Jones received in the first half, when he was sent off for a foul on Bissouma. The expulsion came after the intervention of the VAR and, according to Jürgen Klopp, andShe was influenced by seeing action in slow motion. (Luis Díaz: Jurgen Klopp exploded against the VAR after the Colombian’s goal was disallowed)(James Rodríguez provokes an incredible reaction in Brazil: ‘Sometimes it’s scary to talk to him’)

The plea continues

“In real time it is not red,” said the German coach, aware that if the sanction is not reduced, it could even be extended. If the appeal is not successful, Jones will miss the next three games, with Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Furthermore, Liverpool intends, according to Sky Sports, for the PGMOL to release the audios of the conversations in the VAR that led to the decision that Luis Díaz’s goal, incorrectly disallowed by the lineman for offside, was not validated.

The Premier League decided this season to make a program in which former referee Howard Webb, along with other experts, analyze the most dubious and controversial actions of recent weeks, including the VAR audios, but it remains to be seen if they will give the green light to it. those of this meeting are made public.

Liverpool, in a statement, criticized the explanations given by the PGMOL, which called the error a “human error”, and assured that they are insufficient and that a transparent investigation is needed. In addition, the referees who attended the match from the VAR will not officiate any match this coming weekend.

