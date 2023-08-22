Thursday, August 24, 2023
Luis Díaz premieres song: video of the merriment unleashed by the guajiro in Liverpool

August 22, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz premieres song: video of the merriment unleashed by the guajiro in Liverpool

Close


Close

Luis Diaz and the singer

Luis Diaz (left).

Photo:

EFE, Capture This is Anfield

Luis Diaz (left).

Luis Díaz is Liverpool’s great hope at the start of the season.

Luis Díaz started the 2023/2024 season shining at Liverpool FC. In two days of the Premier League he has already scored the same number of goals, in addition to showing a good level in attack for the ‘reds’.

The Colombian comes from overcoming a long injury and for the first time did the entire preseason under the orders of coach Jürgen Klopp; thus, he comes at a high level and the fans are happy with the good moment of the guajiro.

It’s because it’s that artist Andy Hodgson, a Liverpool fan, composed a song for Díazwhich is already ringing around Anfield, the mythical stadium of the English city. Luis Díaz is still on a roll: see the spectacular goal against Bournemouth!

‘His name is Lucho!’

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

‘Se Llama Lucho’ (His name is Lucho) is the new song in honor of Luis Díazand the fans are already learning the lyrics, as it is very simple and special, to remember the Colombian.

“His name is Lucho, he came from Porto. He came to score, he came to score. He came to score, score, score. He is Luis Díaz, he is from Barrancas. And he plays for Liverpool! ”, Says the lyrics, which go with the tunes of the famous ‘Bella Ciao’.

(Video: great reception for Linda Caicedo at Real Madrid after shining in the World Cup)

FOOTBALL

