Liverpool defeated XX to astonvillein a match in which the Colombian Luis Diaz It stood out, although it was not present in the opposing network.

The goals were scored through Dominik Szoboszlai, at minute three of the first part, Matty Cashat 22 of that period, and Mohamed Salahat 55 of the game.

The Colombian received the confidence of DT, Jurgen Klopp, until the 63rd minute, when he was substituted.

When the game got 2-0, fair score, Alisson Beckerthe local goalkeeper, was one more spectator.

Aston Villa went out for the second part in search of the discount, but it did not happen. Soon, Salah put the final 3-0.

Díaz gave up his place to Thiago and also in the rival there were minutes for John Duranbut did not stand out.

Liverpool, with the victory, reached 10 points, and climbs in the standings, something that gives peace of mind to the squad.

