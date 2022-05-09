The Díaz Marulanda family is radiant. Dad and mom are happy with what Luis Díaz lives in Liverpool. They are ready to see him in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, and in the meantime, they talked about their son’s personality and moment.

Speaking to the Win sports program ‘The first touch’, the player’s family expressed their joy at everything that is happening to the footballer.

His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, spoke about her son’s personality: “He is maturing, I see him more serene in everything he does, very disciplined in everything. He is very serious, responsible in all his work and that is why he has done very well. God blesses him to continue on high,” he said.

“One gives him the advice was to tell him: ‘Dad, continue with your dreams, fight, and with effort we will achieve it, we will support you’. He wanted to be a professional and he achieved it with love and discipline,” said the mother. of Lucho.

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool. See also Africa Cup, Caf ok: Salah and Mane will be there with Chelsea

And he told more details of the family relationship. “He is loving with his father, with everyone, we talk every day, he tells me, ‘Mom, you are the best mom in the world, I love you very much’, he has no grudge against anyone, because he has always been simple since he was a child, humble, I see it the same since I was a child.

In addition, he revealed some details of Díaz’s relationship with his teammates in Liverpool. “He tells me, ‘The teacher liked me, when I do my games he hugs me’, and he has also managed to get along with his classmates. They welcome them for being who they are.”

Finally, he commented that Lucho is doing well with English, that he takes classes on weekends, and that on vacation he will be visiting them in La Guajira.

‘The best in the world…’

For his part, his father, Manuel Díaz, spoke of his son’s professional growth: “His move to Portugal taught him a lot, he was ready to make the leap to Liverpol where we know it is a high performance league, an elite club, among the best in the world, but Lucho, at his age, with his characteristics, the speed, the dribbling, the goal, the personality, grew from 60 to 98 percent. That makes me happy,” he said.

And then he highlighted what Lucho’s great dream is: “Every day he enters the court he has more character, more personality, with the simplicity that identifies him, and prepared for what he is going to do. He has always wanted to be the best in the world and he is achieving it little by little.”

SPORTS

more sports news