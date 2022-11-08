Luis Díaz: good news from Liverpool on the recovery from his injury

louis diaz He evolves in a great way in his process after the injury that has him out of the courts. The attacker is in Colombia and continues with his recovery work, at the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation.

As disclosed by himself Pepijn Lijnders, Liverpool technical assistant, Luis Díaz will be able to run again for the first time next Thursday, after the knee injury he suffered last October

“He will be able to run, we all know how important Luis Díaz was last year and in the second half of the season”, highlighted Lijnders, who also confirmed that players like Diogo Jota It is the one that will take the longest to return.

Díaz has advanced his recovery in Barranquilla, making himself available to the medical staff of the Colombian Football Federation and being one hundred percent supervised by Liverpool.

When could I come back?

Liverpool gave the Colombian permission to spend a few days in the country and in the next few days he will have to return for the final part.

Jurgen Klopp could have the countryman in his plans for year-end matches popularly known as Boxing Day, where on December 26 they will face Aston Villa.

