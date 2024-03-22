lhe experience of Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, the first as a starter and the second from the substitute bench, was key for the Colombian National Team to achieve another of the milestones of the Néstor Lorenzo era, beat Spain in London.

Already with Lorenzo on the bench, Colombia beat Germany for the first time in history, before the tie, and also achieved the first victory against Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers. Now they beat La Roja for the first time, in four appearances.

Díaz affirmed that they are “building something very beautiful” after the victory. The guajiro made the play prior to Daniel Muñoz's great goal that sealed the victory.

“The work was reflected with the victory, we had a great second half. I am very happy for all of us who played. We are a family, we are building something very nice for what is to come,” Díaz declared to Spanish Television.

“The plan was to look for the game from the first half, we went out to look for the game, as always. We always look for the game to move forward, but they are a great team and it became complicated for us. We had to reverse that in the second half,” Lucho added.

Regarding his individual performance, Díaz stated that he continues working “in the same way.”

“I continue to achieve things that I have been looking for for a long time: to be a player with great things, since I started my career, representing my team, which is what excites me the most,” he said.

Luis Diaz Photo:AFP Share

James, happy in his reunion with the Spanish

For his part, James Rodríguez came in very well and showed his talent. “Against these teams you can't always play well. I think they gave us a lesson in how to play football in the first half. In the second we had the chance against a tough opponent and our goal is the Copa América,” James told ESPN.

“I think that when you come here to the National Team you have to do things well, and in the future, why not, return to the League, I always wanted it and why not return,” he added.

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports news