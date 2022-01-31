Luis Alfredo Alvarez Venezuelan commentator for ESPN, has been broadcasting tennis tournaments on this network for years and has also demonstrated his knowledge of Major League Baseball.

Álvarez was in charge this Sunday of broadcasting the final of the Australian Open together with former Argentine tennis player Javier Frana. They were the ones who brought the emotion of Spanish to the screens Rafael Nadal, by becoming the winningest player in the history of Grand Slam tournaments, in a match that lasted more than five hours.

This was the announcement of Álvarez’s temporary retirement

Once the broadcast ended, Álvarez surprised his followers on social networks by announcing that he will temporarily withdraw from the screens.

“I share a personal note. Days before the coverage of the Australian Open, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. But having connected with you through social networks and on television helped me relieve my tensions, my fears and my anxieties. Thanks to my co-workers for being so professional, for accompanying me in these two weeks,” Álvarez said in a video.

“Now I have to rest, concentrate on my health, my treatment and my recovery. Very soon I will be not only on television, but also on social networks, provoking them as I like. I ask you to please pray for me, I send you my blessings and I love you very much,” he added.

More than 30 thousand people reacted to Álvarez’s trill in which he made the announcement and thousands of followers expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan journalist, linked to ESPN since 1995.

