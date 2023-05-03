The German airline Lufthansa said that a third of its fleet of its Airbus SEA220 aircraft in Zurich has been temporarily grounded due to problems with the engines of the American aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney, the latest indication that airlines are Struggling amid drawbacks ahead of the crucial summer travel season.

Ersten Spohr, CEO of Lufthansa, said in a phone call with analysts to research revenue that the suspension of narrow-body aircraft, at the top of a list that includes three other “completely new” aircraft powered by “Prat” engines, has also been suspended, according to “Bloomberg” agency. For the news today, Wednesday.

Lufthansa operates 30 A220 aircraft. At its Swiss branch, which implies about ten planes, have been parked at the moment.

The company is considering ordering more models as it renews its regional fleet of aircraft. Airlines around the world are struggling amid a shortage of engines and spare parts, especially in the latest generation of narrow-body aircraft.

Suppliers to Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, are struggling amid a backlog of subcomponent orders.