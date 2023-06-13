Ludwika Palette She is one of the most beloved and recognized actresses in Mexico for her participation in famous productions for the country’s small screen.

This time, the 44-year-old artist shared with her followers on social networks that she stays away from the cameras, because she is vacation in a beautiful place on the other side of the world.

The actress born in Poland told his fans that he was very close to fulfilling one of his biggest dreamsvisit Africaso he did not hesitate to share some Photographs of your trip.

Apparently, the wife of Emiliano Salas fell in love during her visit to Kenyawhere he enjoyed several days of safari and the impressive views that nature offers in that place, something that he captured in photographs.

The artist wrote “I feel like I never want to leave”, accompanied by several images where the environment is observed and how beautiful nature is, where she also took the opportunity to thank the guides who accompanied her on her magical walk.

Ludwika Paleta dressed in a nice hat, baggy pants and an overshirt, a completely comfortable outfit to enjoy the safari.

It should be noted that the famous trip to Africa was not only to fulfill one of his dreams, but also wanted to disconnect.

“It’s such a big continent with so many different cultures, climates, landscapes and customs that it’s hard to say, ‘I want to go to Africa.’ But it was clear to me that one day I wanted to go to see the wildest of this continent, the animals and, as far as possible, feel what it is like to be away from technology (at least for moments), connect with nature and to know a little how the world must have been many years ago…”, he explained.

