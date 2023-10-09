Luciana Fuster He is in Vietnam representing Peru at the Miss Grand International 2023, where he has been stealing attention. On this occasion, the model participated in an event called Vietnam Beauty Fashion Festival in which she paraded in a green dress with pink flowers. The grandeur and beauty of our compatriot has even captivated Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of this pageant, who recorded Patricio Parodi’s partner while she walked down that catwalk. This was announced by the reality girl, through her Instagram account. “I found myself again in Mr. Nawat’s stories,” the influencer wrote.

After seeing Luciana Fuster’s catwalk at that event, social media users did not hesitate to praise her and offer their support to reach the final. “She’s beautiful… Come on, that crown is yours!”, “Let’s make it viral,” “Let’s support her, she’s giving everything for our country,” “She’s improved noticeably,” “You can see that she made an effort to practice a lot for this day,” ” Too much elegance”, “A person can start with difficulties and a lot of criticism, but you have to see the results. Come on, Lu”, were some comments of Internet users. It should be noted that the Peruvian model has also surprised with her talent for singing. And recently the influencer performed the popular song ‘Slowly’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.