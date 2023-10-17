Luciana Fuster continues her participation in the Miss Grand International 2023 and continues to make people talk. Thus, the Peruvian model made a video in which she appears in front of the organization of the beauty pageant and amazed with her command of English, but what caught her attention the most was a surprising revelation he made about his familywhen she was still only 16 years old.

What did Luciana Fuster reveal about her family?

The contender for the crown Miss Grand 2023 Luciana Fuster published a video in which she tells little-known details of her life, as part of her presentation so that you know more about her. Patricio Parodi’s girlfriend said that from a very young age he had to be the support of his family. In addition, she revealed that when she was little her biggest dream was to be a model, become a host and work on television.

“I started working in the fashion world when I was 13, just for fun, because it’s something I really like and at 16 I discovered my true passion, which is working in TV. At the same time that I entered television, something began to happen in my house, with my family, which is something that can happen to anyone in the world, but I began to be the support of my house and that is something that really love“says the 24-year-old in part of her social media post.

How was Luciana Fuster’s swimsuit show?

The representative of Peru in Miss Grand held her second parade, on the morning of Saturday, October 14, after the first presentation in which other candidates suffered spectacular falls due to the humidity of the catwalk.

On this occasion, the Peruvian model wore a fuchsia suit and was very confident in every step, in addition, she never left her elegance when walking in front of everyone present.