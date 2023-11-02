Luciana Fuster decided to speak out in the face of criticism towards the president of Miss Grand International, Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil. The businessman has been harshly criticized for not having the company classified Miss Grand Filipina, Nikki de Moura, to the top 20 of the beauty pageant. Likewise, they questioned the founder of the contest for an alleged preference towards Patricio Parodi’s partner. Faced with this controversy, our compatriot broke her silence and defended herself.

What happened between the president of Miss Grand and the Miss Filipina?

After the coronation of Luciana Fuster as miss Grand International 2023, a controversy arose between Nikki de Mouramiss from the Philippines, and the president of the pageant, Mr. Nawat. The Filipino public exploded against the founder of the pageant because their country’s beauty queen did not make it to the top 20.

In this regard, the followers of the Filipino model pointed out that the results were ‘unfair’ in the Miss Grand International and they hinted that there was a preference for Luciana Fuster. This scandal even became stronger when statements by two Filipino beauty queens, who made fun of the pageant.

It should be noted that Mr. Nawatpresident of Miss Grand International, spoke out and explained why the candidate from the Philippines did not qualify. “From day one she had many problems/failures. After announcing the top 20, she decided to retire and not even her national director stopped her. Not appearing from her makes her very unprofessional”he clarified.

What did Luciana Fuster say in response to criticism of the president of Miss Grand, Mr. Nawat?

Luciana Fuster decided to speak out, through her social networks, in the face of the wave of criticism towards Mr. Nawat, president of Miss Grand International. In that sense, our compatriot filled the contest with praise.

“I only have gratitude to Miss Grand International for the incredible opportunity that we are experiencing and, above all, enjoying it from the first day of the contest, all of us equally. Nawat, Teresa and the entire organization do an impressive job that only people with such a brilliant mind can achieve.”, he pointed. Then, our compatriot continued to compliment the organization of the contest. “There is an incredible human team behind it,” she said.