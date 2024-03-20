Dulce did not stop Lucia Mendez and he told him everything in the reality show Always Queens 2 where both participate, since apparently the singer did not want to give up the supposed diva airs of the soap opera actress, so on social networks they already released a preview of the fight that the two wives had, which has caused a stir.

It turns out that Sweet She shouts at Lucía Méndez to clarify things as a person, but far from wanting to do so, they both tell each other about everything that surprised the fans, since the two celebrities have been friends for years, even the second one always commented that she wanted to see her on the reality show. Always Queens 2 something he accomplished, but everything fell apart with this fight which was too strong.

As if that were not enough in a recent interview, Lucia Mendez I would have said that Sweet She was no longer her comadre, making it clear that their friendship collapsed due to the fight in the reality show. Always Queensbut many fans want to know the true context why the two women would have come to blows, losing their friendship completely.

“Dulce will not be able to humiliate her like Zapata Dulce if she has more views on Spoti5”, “Dulce will not let herself and will never let her! She has her pants on well in front of anyone”, “Until there was someone who accommodated the ruquita”, “You see who is the problem? In season 3 Dulce will no longer be there, just as she removed Laura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel”, write the networks before the fight between both artists.

It is worth mentioning that Olivia Collins and Rosa Gloria Chagoyán joined the cast, which unleashed reactions of all kinds, since several fans already wanted to see two celebrities in a new format for television, since they have always been seen in soap operas, so They caused a stir by being seen a little more in front of the cameras, showing their lifestyle, something that celebrities take great care of.

