Lucero Mijares caused a total stir due to the professionalism that is charged, since he fractured his ankle in full prominence of the Wizard of Ozbut far from canceling his first star, he appeared with his ankle bandaged causing the total admiration of the public who applauded him for his delivery even though he was limping.

On TikTok there is a viral video where the musical is about to start and Lucero Mijares comes out with a skate and his bandaged footmaking it clear that The Wizard of Oz she would have to continue despite the injury, for which the public congratulated her on the dedication she gave.

And it is that the discipline that is loaded is not enough Lucero Mijaresbecause it has two great teachers, it is about his Lucero parents and Manuel Mijareswho have taught her how to respect the public, in addition, the young woman wanted to do The Wizard of Oz for a long time.

Another of the things for which this young woman draws attention is due to the fact that every day she seems more comfortable in front of the cameras, because she did not completely like that the cameras focused on her but now she is a girl who knows how to express herself very well in front of the press.

“Who would not support their children, just as Lucero and Mijares support her, it is a dream and she is starting, so much so that they complain that she does not give them support”, “It is leaving the substitute and it is good to return when she is well What is the public’s fault”, “Let the substitute come in. Hopefully it is the same or better… Ah, but no, like leaving the role to another, I better pretend that I am very professional”, write the networks.

