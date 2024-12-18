García Pimienta’s group returned to training after two days of rest Pedrosa is still unable to train and, although he is progressing well, he will not arrive for the match against Real Madrid

12/18/2024



Updated at 2:05 p.m.





He Sevilla FC He returned to work this Wednesday after enjoying two days of rest. The Seville team beat Celta last Saturday, a duel that was marked by the farewell of Jesus Navas of Sánchez-Pizjuán and also for the sanction of the youth players Isaac, Juanlu and Carmona. None of the three could play against the Galicians, after having been punished for carry the flag with the Betis shield crossed out at the celebration of the Seville derby on October 6. This mess has led Sevilla to break institutional relations with Betis, as made official this Wednesday through a statement.

In the midst of all this, Sevilla has returned to training in the sports city and has received a very special visit. Lucas Ocampos has gone to greet his former teammates after having played in the Apertura 2024 final with Rayados, who lost to América. The Argentine could only play the first leg of this final, since he was injured in the first leg and will not be on the field for the next two months. Taking advantage of the situation, the winger visited Sevilla’s sports facilities to spend some time with his former teammates.

Sevilla training this Wednesday in the sports city



Manuel Olmedo





In terms of sports, the team has begun to prepare for the last match of the year against Real Madrid. The Sevillistas will visit the Santiago Bernabéu next Sunday to play matchday 18 of LaLiga EA Sports. García Pimienta has worked with all his available men, including Jesús Navas. Those absent are Adrià Pedrosa, Tanguy Nianzou, Djibril Sow and Chedira Ejuke. The Catalan side, although progresses adequatelydoes not arrive to play next Sunday’s duel against Real Madrid. The reserve team players García Pascual and Manu Bueno, who played against Celta, have also worked with the first team.