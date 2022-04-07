Luca Jurman for some time he was professor of the students of the school of Friends of Maria De Philippi.

He himself followed two of the big winners of this talent show, Alessandra Amoroso and Marco Carta.

The musician, however, has something to say about the program now and his comments are quite poisonous.

Continuing to put the “bars” on songs and works that have made history and sold millions of records all over the world, exploiting and often defacing the meaning of the text and the communicative sense of the original … it has broken! But write about original music, your own (if you are able), so you also avoid embarrassing comparisons.

But not only that, his comment was even more poisonous and refers to the program:

I also find it embarrassing and abominable that the “pseudo titled” endorse such a massacre, often even defining “geniuses” of the boys who in the end deceive themselves that they are! We have fallen so low that in Italy TV, instead of educating and disseminating true art, is creating its extinction!

He is aware that his post would have attracted attention:

I know very well that with this post I will attract criticism and insults, but there is a term that contains the meaning of what I wrote, a term that unfortunately is now without value in this country, ethics! It amazes me that true Artists, Authors, Composers, Musicians, Art Producers, Arrangers, Singers and great performers do not do and say nothing for everything that happens in this environment so decayed and sold to the fear of “not working anymore if I speak” ! And worse of the worst, there will be someone who will also sell himself and his works in order to get a couple of pennies either from the discography or from the Siae to say that it is okay for him to use one of his songs for these purposes, indeed he will find it. “Interesting”.

Furthermore, the professor replied to a user who accuses him of having been kicked out: “TI give you some bad news, which maybe will make you gnaw, nobody threw me out, on the contrary, I left in the middle of the evening period, and if you know well my sudden departure from the production was not even appreciated. So why does it have to be a bite to say about educational and didactic things?“