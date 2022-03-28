The injuries suffered in the national team influenced the attacker’s season who responded to the call-up anyway: “I hesitated, but I love playing for my country.” He will return to Italy on Friday

“I hesitated to respond to the call”. Hirving Lozano did not hide his concern, recounting the moments of personal reflection before welcoming the call from Mexico. The national team is involved in qualifying for the next World Cup and he is one of the most representative players of the Tricolor, but the fear of getting injured again took away his conviction. In any case, the desire to be there, to give one’s contribution to the cause, prevailed. “All this affects my career as much as it affects Napoli, which is the team that pays me. The physical problems have been difficult to overcome, but I love being here” explained Lozano in an interview with Tudn after his national retirement. See also The leader of the Spanish right compares Mexico with Venezuela to attack the Government of Sánchez

The stops – The first part of the season was very complex. In fact, in July he suffered a serious injury to the eye, caused by a game clash during the Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago. The consequences could have been much worse, in the end the recovery lasted a month without complications. “Because of this injury with Mexico I skipped the retreat coming a few days from the start of the championship and I found myself playing without rhythm. Then I also stopped with Napoli, I took Covid and I had the same problem. I was not in not even from a physical point of view “said Lozano. The player contracted the coronavirus during the Christmas holidays, then dislocated his shoulder in February in Mexico-Panama, returning to Spalletti’s disposal a few weeks ago. A period, therefore, really unfortunate: “My family has always supported me, it gives me the strength to go on. They were hard blows but thank God I overcame them. I love playing for my country and as always I try to give my maximum”. See also Ecuador lost against Paraguay, but qualified for the World Cup in Qatar

Relative contribution – Lozano will try to be a factor in this excited final, perhaps finding the continuity he needs. This year he made 30 appearances and 5 goals, but he hasn’t played a starter since last January 17th, when he was the great protagonist of the victory over Bologna with a brace. Even against Udinese he didn’t really enter, which never happened when he was called up by the coach. Even in Bergamo, in the delicate away match against Atalanta (Sunday at 15.00), there is little chance of seeing him on the pitch from the first minute. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Mexico will face El Salvador to conquer the World Cup in Qatar, with the player returning to Italy on Friday and only able to take the finishing training with the rest of the team. But there will be opportunities for redemption: on the other hand, there is another tricolor to fight for. See also Marcelo Gallardo's five concerns ahead of Sunday's Superclásico

