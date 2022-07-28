Mexico.- The National Lottery (Lotenal) will carry out the next september of the current year a great raffle where, among other prizes, 8 lots will be raffled among the participants in Playa Espiritu, located in the state of Sinaloa.

The Integrally Planned Sustainable Coast Pacific Center, today called Playa Espiritu (ANAUA), is located in the municipality of Escuinapa, in the south of the state of Sinaloa, forming part of the Mar de Cortés region, and 85 kilometers from Mazatlan International Airport.

According to what was reported by Reformthe next September 15 of this year, the National Lottery in its grand draw, where there will be two types of prizes, will raffle 8 macro-lots in kind at Playa Espiritu, with a value ranging from 199 million pesos to 287 million pesos each.

Meanwhile, the cash rewards, will be from 5 million to 20 million, 5 from 10 million and 18 from 5 million pesos. It should be noted that each national raffle ticket has a cost of 500 pesos, while the money that is collected will be invested in the Picachos and Santa María dams, in the state of Sinaloa.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, through Lotenal, has raffled lots from Playa Espiritu. Even last year, it was raffled a house located in said complex.

Playa Espíritu, according to the Mexican government portal, has a total area of ​​2,381 hectares adjoining the National Marshes, and a 12-kilometer beachfront.

On the land that encompasses Playa Espiritu there is a desolate hotel made up of only 53 rooms, which was built with resources from the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur).

For some time, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had announced that he would raffle off the land that makes up the failed project of the former president Felipe Calderon Hinojosa

Although at first it was sought to sell it, no offers were presented that managed to cover the extra cost that the former federal president would have paid for the ranch that belonged to the former governor of the state of Sinaloa, Antonio Toledo Corro.