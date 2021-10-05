Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the complete list of the Marseillais
A double from Jonathan David was fatal to a pale OM Sunday in Lille. The second defeat in a row for the formation of Jorge Sampaoli after that conceded against RC Lens (2-3) at the Vélodrome. Aligned with a left piston station where he experienced a lot of difficulties against the Mastiffs, Luan Peres did not hide at the microphone of Canal + Sport that OM would quickly have to regain their virtues to bounce back.
“Yes, Lille is the French champion, but we are also a good team. We haven’t had a good week, with two losses and a draw. We will have to put our heads right, ”explained the former Santos player. Before adding: “It was complicated for us. Lille went on and it was easy for them. Lille deserved their victory, even if we touched the post ”.
Feedback on the Brazilian’s very mixed performance #OM #TeamOM https://t.co/VrKGtdNEoC
– The Phocaean (@lephoceen) October 4, 2021
to summarize
