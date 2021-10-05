Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the complete list of the Marseillais

A double from Jonathan David was fatal to a pale OM Sunday in Lille. The second defeat in a row for the formation of Jorge Sampaoli after that conceded against RC Lens (2-3) at the Vélodrome. Aligned with a left piston station where he experienced a lot of difficulties against the Mastiffs, Luan Peres did not hide at the microphone of Canal + Sport that OM would quickly have to regain their virtues to bounce back.

“Yes, Lille is the French champion, but we are also a good team. We haven’t had a good week, with two losses and a draw. We will have to put our heads right, ”explained the former Santos player. Before adding: “It was complicated for us. Lille went on and it was easy for them. Lille deserved their victory, even if we touched the post ”.