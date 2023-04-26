Two years after starting their career in music, Los Necios continue to advance steadily, seeking to reach more audiences with their Sierra style. The group from Guasave, Sinaloa, made up of Martín David Carranco, on accordion and lead vocals, Victor Imanol Lugo, harmony and vocals, and Alexis Sosa, bassist and second vocals, for three weeks has been promoting their single Perdón, Perdón, a cover that It has been a success in the voice of the Ha-Ash, but now they have given it a very particular touch with sierreño.

Los Necios, a name that defines its members as people clinging to all aspects of their lives, but particularly to music, assure that they decided to record this cover because it is a well-known theme, which they certainly played in their presentations.

“We recorded Perdón, Perdón because we started playing it live in our presentations and it worked quite well for us, because it sounds different with our Sierra style, typical of Sinaloa. And now it is available on social networks, as well as on the main music channels” shared Martín Carranco, the group’s first voice.

Sorry, sorry, it’s also playing on the radio in cities like Tijuana, Ensenada, San Quintin and Guadalajara, it’s a song that the group has a lot of faith in, because it’s also known by a lot of people.

They want to reach more audiences with their music

The group that became known with the cover I got tired of waiting for you, has not yet had the opportunity to perform at massive events, however it is working on it with the support of its label so that new opportunities will arise very soon.

They know in advance that it is not easy because new groups emerge daily, but they will not take their finger off the line so that their music reaches a larger audience and if possible they also seek to do projects with friends and colleagues, one of them could be Efrén Aguilar, who, in addition to admiring, is a singer from Guasave, who also belongs to his own record company.