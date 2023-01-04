If there is a web series that Peruvians loved, it was “The Moviegoers”. The fiction created by Gonzalo Ladines —who is preparing his film “Muerto de risa”— and Bruno Alvarado was launched nine years ago and became one of the most famous nationally. Recently, the actor Manuel Gold, remembered by many as ‘The subtitle boy’ , he spoke about a failed idea he had for the return of fiction in a special episode. Why was it never recorded?

The Christmas special of “Los cinephiles”

On the Conversa NDG podcast, Manuel Gold confessed that, after finishing “Los cinefilos” with an episode that was more than satisfactory for him, he had an idea for a possible return.

“I had an idea for a Christmas episode in my head and I told the boys about it, ”revealed the theater and film actor.

This occurrence could have meant the return of the series after six years. However, the response from his colleagues was not encouraging.

Guille Castañeda and Manuel Gold in “Los cinéfilos”. Photo: capture from Youtube/LosCinéfilos

“They told me: ‘Ha ha ha. Yeah, but with what money do we do that?’” recalled Gold, who also confessed that with comedy fiction they never made money.

Manuel Gold does not rule out his return in “Los cinephiles”

“Everything is possible, but, as I tell you, right now each one is actually so focused on what they are doing new…”, Gold expressed after affirming that he would agree to return for a continuation of “Los cinephiles”.

He also stressed that both the directors and the protagonists would have to “be on the same page” to carry out everything. “Or all mysians maybe,” he added jokingly.