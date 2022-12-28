World Title Madness Argentina in Qatar 2022 does not stop and thousands of fans of the albiceleste continue to pay the promises they made to see their team and, especially, Lionel Messi at the top of the planet.

One of the most repeated ways to show gratitude to Messi and his entire team have been the thousands of tattoos circulating on social networks, although some have not turned out as their inspirers expected.

Messi has been seen in tattoos kissing the World Cup, running, celebrating goals and even saying the now famous phrase “What are you looking at, stupid, go there”, which he said after the victory against the Netherlands.

Lorena Meritano, a soccer fan

One who did not escape that fever of tattoos to celebrate the Argentine title is the Argentine actress Lorraine Meritano, Well remembered in Colombia for her participation in novels such as Pasión de Gavilanes, El auténtico Rodrigo Leal, Mujeres asesinas or Merlina, mujer divina.

Lorena has repeatedly shown on her social networks that she is a football fan, especially River Plate, and while she was in Colombia, she showed her love for Millonarios more than once.

In fact, the day Argentina became world champion, Lorena took to the streets with her family, dressed in the albiceleste shirt and with the River Plate cap.

Now, the actress showed a new tattoo on her Twitter account, which was made very close to another that had been done in 2018, with the phrase “Everything happens”. In it, you can see a silhouette with its arms raised towards the sky and a number 10 with the same typography that Argentina used in the World Cup in Qatar.

“Zone of Promises:

The one fulfilled.

(The #EverythingPasa is from 2018)

The other is from today.

To heaven and “the ball always at 10″. #Messi,” Lorena wrote on Twitter.

SPORTS

More sports news