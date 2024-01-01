The image of the Christmas Eve 'afternoon' was repeated this New Year's Eve in the main streets and squares of the old town of Lorca. The Plaza de España, Calderón de la Barca, Real, San Vicente, Arcoíris and Joaquín Castellar, appeared packed with people several hours before the end of the year. Lorca residents and visitors enjoyed an 'afternoon' that lasted until midnight.

Lorca has thus become a reference place in the region to enjoy the atmosphere and the 'afternoon' of New Year's Eve. «We have noted a change in the dynamics in recent years. Until recently, many Lorca left the city to travel to other municipalities and even neighboring provinces and regions to enjoy these last moments of the year. However, now not only are they not leaving, but more and more people are choosing to spend these celebrations in our City,” said the mayor of Celebrations, María de las Huertas García Pérez, this Sunday.

Many visitors came attracted by the good atmosphere in the streets and squares of the center of Ñprca. «The 'afternoon' on Christmas Eve was important, but the one on New Year's Eve is being impressive. Streets such as Álamo, Corredera, Alporchones, Almirante Aguilar… are full of people who enjoy the last hours of 2023 with family or friends. But the squares are also almost completely full,” highlighted the mayor of Youth, Antonio David Sánchez.

The squares also registered a massive presence of the public from the early hours of the morning. «The San Silvestre has contributed to the hospitality establishments receiving numerous athletes who participated in the last race of the year, but also their companions and the curious who came to see the runners who took the start in fun outfits. And when it was over, many continued the sports festival enjoying a good aperitif. The atmosphere is magnificent throughout the city,” said the Sports Councilor, Juan Miguel Bayonas López.

Entire families came to Lorca to spend the day. «They come early, visit the Municipal Monumental Nativity Scene, but also explore the proposals of the 'Nativity Scene Route', which this year includes more than a dozen nativity scenes spread throughout the old town, but also through neighborhoods and districts. Lorca is a monumental city, but also of nativity scenes, exhibitions… commercial, hospitality. There are many proposals. Many 'Lorcas' to enjoy,” added the mayor of Commerce and Tourism, Santiago Parra Soriano.

The different council departments designed a special program to accommodate the greatest number of initiatives aimed at satisfying everyone. «The joint effort that we are promoting is offering results and we see how citizens from other municipalities come here to enjoy leisure, gastronomy and culture. It is not a specific trend. It is something that has been observed for a few months, but that has been accentuated during the Christmas holidays,” stressed the person in charge of Celebrations.

From different scenarios, varied environments were offered, with a backdrop that was difficult to overcome. Among them, the one offered by the Plaza de España, with the old St. Patrick's school, the Chapter Houses, the Town Hall, the House of General Potouse and the Palace of Justice. But also the Plaza de los Condes de San Julián 'taken' by orange trees, with water as the protagonist and in it, the reflection of the roofs of the church of San Mateo.

As pointed out by the City Council, Lorca has recovered its hegemony in the region as a tourist, but also cultural, shopping and leisure place for Christmas. «In the Cavalcade of Illusion you could already see many visitors who came to do their shopping and who continued in the city to enjoy the parade welcoming Santa Claus. And a few weeks ago it was the Christmas Market and the group meeting. The calendar is full of dates that will force people to visit our City and Lorca to stay there,” said García Pérez.

During the afternoon of the last day of the year, a large audience was already registered in many of the squares in the center of Lorca. The security and cleaning areas were reinforced after the massive 'tardeo' celebration on Christmas Eve. “We expected an audience, but all expectations were exceeded, so the operation was considerably reinforced for the 'afternoon' of New Year's Eve, which as can be seen in the images has been 'full to the brim' throughout the City,” he concluded. the mayor of Citizen Security.