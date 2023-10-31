It couldn’t be, the Ciudad del Sol team was eliminated after losing to a Second Division rival. Lorca played a good game and held out until the 68th minute, when they conceded the first goal, then everything was easier for the Basque team, who ended up scoring.

The first half began with a lot of pressure from Eibar, a team that forced the first corner kick without consequences. Joseba Etxeberría’s players did not allow themselves to be surprised, they played with caution and without exposing themselves. But the first occasion was from Lorca. After a cross from Adri Miñarro, Solsona headed and the ball ended up in Yoel’s hands. But Lorca pressed and did not let their rival play comfortably.

In the first quarter of an hour the dominance was alternate. Éibar played calmly, while Lorca Deportiva focused on a strong defense. In an isolated play it was the visiting Copas who was left alone, but his shot was repelled by goalkeeper Cristian Arco, who saved the team from him. In Éibar Qasmi was injured and Troncho came on. After the first half hour, the Lorca team held on and played well, but a shot by Corpas from Eibar did not go in. Miraculously, when the goalkeeper was beaten, Fran Navarro deflected it into a corner kick.

On the attack after the break



After the break there were no changes and Lorca started attacking. The first attacking action for the Lorca team, Héctor launched high from the front. At times the gun team had to close in defense against the Lorca push, but the clear chances did not end up coming. The first could have arrived for Éibar, with a cross from Cristian that Troncho finished off the crossbar. Lorca, with a lower physical background, began to provide more facilities.

lorca Cristian Arco; Fresneda (Baro, 78), Héctor (Kevin, 82), Juande (Feriani, 78), Fran Navarro; Hassane, Hamza (Cristo García, 72), Albert, Adri Miñarro; Dani Bermejo (Moha, 78) and Solsona. 0 – 4 Eibar I the; Rober Correa (Iker, 59), Cristian, Simic, Venancio; Yriarte, Vencedor, Corpas (Aketxe, 78), Rahmani (Konrad, 78), Quique (Bautista, 78) and Qasmi (Troncho, 28). Referee:

Caparrós Hernández.

Goals:

0-1, minute 68, Troncho. 0-2, minute 81, Konrad. 0-3, minute 83, Aketxe. 0-4, minute 90, Aketxe, penalty.

Incidents:

Artés Carrasco. 3,500 spectators.

The first goal came in favor of Éibar, Corpas stole a ball, leaving Troncho to score at will. The match became much more complicated for Lorca who had to score two goals to advance to the second round. After a carousel of changes by both teams, the second arrived with a low shot from Konrad. The third and fourth were the work of Aketxe, the last a penalty.

In other matches played yesterday, Almería won 0-2 against Talavera to advance to the first round of the Copa del Rey. The other First Division team that played yesterday, Las Palmas, also won 0-3 against Manacor. Other Second Division clubs such as Levante and Espanyol or Eibar also emerged victorious from their cup commitments.