The president of the Community and candidate of the Popular Party to the autonomous elections of 28-M, Fernando López Miras, announced this Monday that, if he is re-elected, he will extend the bonus of 99 to the third degree of kinship (brothers, uncles and nephews). % in Inheritance Tax in the Region of Murcia.

This was stated by the head of the regional Executive in an interview with the newspaper ‘ABC’. Until now, the 99% bonus applied to this degree of relationship in Donations. What López Miras intends, if he wins the elections, is to extend it to Inheritance. This new reform, if applied, would mean the practical elimination of this tax in the Region of Murcia.

If the new tax reduction proposed by López Miras is applied, Community sources calculate that 4,117 taxpayers in the Region of Murcia would benefit, who could save approximately 16.8 million euros

«We had already eliminated the Gift Tax up to the third degree, brothers, uncles and nephews, and now we are going to eliminate Inheritance up to the third degree. In the Region of Murcia there will not even be an Inheritance and Gift Tax up to the third degree of kinship. Brothers, uncles and nephews. We are going to be the only region in Spain where this is going to be exempt from paying these taxes. We are the only one”, says López Miras in the interview with ‘ABC’.

The measure will appear in the electoral program of the PP for the regional elections of 28-M. López Miras insisted that these measures do not affect collection. Quite the contrary, since lowering taxes, according to the doctrine of the PP, stimulates economic activity, which means that the regional coffers end up entering more from other concepts.

The president of the Community and candidate of the PP affirms that this has happened with the tax reductions practiced previously. “With this fiscal policy we have managed to create 30,000 jobs in four years. By the way, around 20,000 are women. And collection, with this tax cut, has increased by 14%. We feel reaffirmed. More economic capacity of companies and families and greater reactivation of the economy. We were the autonomous community in which GDP fell the least during the pandemic and one of the first to recover GDP prior to the pandemic. We are the one that has grown the most since we came out of the pandemic », he concludes.