The president of the PP of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, confessed this Friday, asked about how the negotiations are going in the Community to form a government, that “right now we do not have a calendar to be able to sit down to negotiate.” In an interview on ‘@LaHoraTVE’ collected by Europa Press, López Miras stated that “there is no schedule for negotiations as such scheduled between the two parties, Vox and PP.”

As he commented, the negotiations “have to be based on the result and if we do not take into account the result of the elections we are not being reasonable or fair, and that negotiation has to be proportional to what the citizens have wanted and in Murcia they have wanted that the PP has an overwhelming majority that legitimizes it to have a government alone ». Thus, he maintains that “it is important that there are no blockades in the Region, that the elections are not repeated, because this is not good for the Community.”

“The citizens of the Region do not want three elections in six months,” he said emphatically, to later affirm that “it is good that we can sit down and talk about an agreement that respects the result of the elections and in the Region I believe that the result It was forceful.” Thus, he proposes that “the trust of the citizens in the polls be respected and there can be that lone government of the PP with agreements with those parties, in this case of course with VOX, because we need those two abstentions to be able to have the investiture.”

In his opinion, “with that overwhelming majority we are legitimized to have a solo government, since there can be no alternative government except a blockade by Podemos, Vox and PSOE and I understand that this is not reasonable for the citizens.” López Miras indicated that “with 43 percent of the votes we ask that there be a lone government of the PP, because we are legitimized for it” and recalled that in Murcia “there is no alternative government to that of the PP, in other communities if there is not agreement between PP and Vox governs the left, but in the Region the only alternative to a PP government is a blockade by VOX, Podemos and PSOE ».

In the Region, he points out, “what the citizens have wanted is for the PP to win forcefully and this legitimizes the PP to be able to create a government on its own, since there is no alternative left-wing government as happens in other communities”. According to López Miras, “comparing Valencia and Extremadura with the Region, the results have been different”, for which he asks for “respect” for the result of the polls in the Region and “please, agreements can be reached so as not to block the Region and not go to elections again.