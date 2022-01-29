We will have different blind boxes depending on their level of rarity inside this Atari Commemorative GFT.

The NFT have become one more element of the day by day of video games After controversial attempts by many big companies to introduce them in your offer for players. Just yesterday, Ubisoft reiterated its commitment to non-fungible tokens despite an angry response from the community, represented in a firestorm of dislikes in the YouTube video featuring the Ubisoft Quartz initiative.

The boxes will be divided into common, rare and epicThis time it has been the legendary Ataria veteran of the golden age of arcades, who wanted to celebrate her 50th anniversary with a collection of GFTssome surprise boxes with different NFT content depending on the rarity of its content. These Atari GFTs are divided into common, rare, and epic, with rarity percentages ranging from 0.2% to 35%.

They are ready to open on a specific date“As a celebration of the brand that launched the modern video game industry. The Atari 50th Anniversary Commemorative GFT Collection pays tribute to 50 years of Ataricelebrating the exciting future ahead while also commemorating the iconic console Atari 2600 and fan-favorite games like Combat, Swordquest, Asteroids, Centipede and more.”

Unlike traditional NFTs, GFTs are set to open on a specific date as a gift, then revealing its contents. The purchase of these GFT can be carried out by credit card or cryptocurrencies, being able to have access to the collection from February 1, 2022. this same month, Konamianother video game veteran premiered on the NFTs selling some of the works based on Castlevania for over $160,000.

