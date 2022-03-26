Thanks to things like Arcane, Hextech Mayhem, and Ruined King, League of Legends has shown to have an extremely rich and extensive lore. RiotGames has no intention of abandoning it anytime soon, and now they revealed that the first graphic novel of this successful MOBAs It will be reaching our hands in September of this year.

“Her family. Her fate of her.” @League of Legends is coming to bookstores everywhere this September with Ruination! pic.twitter.com/FRzNkDZoQj — Orbit Books (@orbitbooks) March 21, 2022

This novel will be known as ruination and it is a collaboration between Riot Games and Orbit Books which will be making its debut in September 2022. This post will tell us the story of Kalistawho will seek to obtain the cure for the Queen Isolde, who has been poisoned. According to its official description, “this novel will portray the never-before-told story of the old king and his general Kalista in an epic tale of magic, war, revenge, and the lengths we go for those we love.”

Anthony Reynolds, author who has previously worked on a lot of fantasy projects, will be responsible for writing this new novel. Reynolds already have experience with riot Gamessince in 2020 he wrote Garen: First Shield, in addition to that he has also participated in several other novels of the saga Warhammer 40,000.

Via: Twitter