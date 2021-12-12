The 30-year-old from Lazio signs two successes in 48 hours and confirms herself as an important card towards the Olympics. For her it is the fourth success in the career of the World Cup

Francesca Lollobrigida never stops: the 30-year-old from the Air Force, in the long runway World Cup leg of Calgary, Canada (the last valid as qualification for the Beijing Games), after the 3000 on Friday, at the end of a very nervous race, Mass Start also won, preceding the Canadian Ivanie Blondin and the Russian Elizaveta Golubeva.

The race – The Lazio, on the Alberta Olympic oval, just before sixth in 1500, takes advantage of her great experience and manages a difficult situation in the best possible way. The Japanese Rin Kosaka, between one sprint and another, flies away. Up to having, five laps from the end, an advantage of more than 15 seconds, or about half a lap. But the group, more or less compact, recovers and the ending, as expected, is heart-pounding. The Lollobrigida has to deal with the rivals of all time, Canadian Blondin and Maltais in the lead. Golubeva also tries to fit in. But the last corner of the blue is spectacular and the success comes well deserved and even with a decent margin. In the specialty Cup standings only Blondin precedes her (492 to 458 points).

What a team – For Francesca, multiple world champion in wheels, it is the fourth success of her career in the Cup (the third in the Mass Start), the 17th podium (the 14th in the race starting in a line and the fourth of the season). At this moment she is the cover character of the national team led by coach Maurizio Marchetto who, on the road leading to the Chinese Games (50 days to go), makes you dream. In fact, Davide Ghiotto’s second place in the 5000m race also reached the weekend, Andrea Giovannini’s fourth in the Mass Start (almost nothing from the podium) and, in closing, the fifth of the men’s chase team (Giovannini, Ghiotto, Michele Malfatti ), in addition to the Italian record of David Bosa in the 500 (34 ”459).

December 12, 2021 (change December 13, 2021 | 00:18)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Lollobrigida #double #Mass #Start #wins