The police on Sunday, December 2, began checking reports of shooting on the territory of a mansion in Trekhgorny lane in Moscow. Local residents complained about the sounds of gunfire they had heard the day before.

“Yesterday I heard, of course, it’s scary, maybe they didn’t know at whom yesterday (they were shooting), but tomorrow, maybe they’ll shoot at us?” – said one of the women who live near the mansion.

According to the security representative, law enforcement officers are looking into the situation.

“The precinct officers understand this, of course. Closed area, shooting is going on in a closed private area, if it was going on, ”he explained.

On January 1, the Telegram channel Infomoscow24 reported about the shooting at the mansion and published footage from the spot.

According to the TV channel, neighbors have repeatedly complained that pneumatic weapons are being fired at pigeons from the house. So, on September 23, one of the applications was submitted to the law enforcement agencies. The woman asked to take action against an unknown citizen who periodically shot at birds from summer 2020 to September 2021.

In this mansion, according to data from open sources, the Prestige Museum is registered, which belongs to the ex-owner of the Arbat Prestige, Vladimir Nekrasov. It is also known that the original area of ​​this building was 2.4 thousand square meters. m, but after the reconstruction of the building, it reached 3.3 thousand square meters. m. The area was expanded due to the construction of two additional floors with glass walls.

The building in Trekhgorny lane is a cultural heritage site. Before the revolution, it belonged to the owner of the Trekhgornaya manufactory, merchant Vasily Prokhorov. The mansion was built in 1884 and is a rare example of Gothic architecture in the capital.

Earlier, on December 28, a shooting incident took place at the Petrovskaya regional hospital in Svetlograd in the Stavropol Territory. A 36-year-old man, a doctor of the same hospital, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, came to the medical facility with a weapon and fired several shots in the corridor.

There were no casualties, the gunman was detained by the police. A criminal case was initiated over the shooting. Investigators named jealousy as the cause of the incident.