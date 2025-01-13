

01/13/2025



Updated at 11:09 a.m.





He Betis prepares the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey that the green and white team will hold this Wednesday at the Montjuic stadium against Barcelona, ​​the new champion of the Spanish Super Cup, and it does so for the moment without the presence of Giovani Lo Celso, who has some physical discomfort still not clarified from the last match against Valladolid, of which it remains to be seen if they will make him miss said match, crucial in the verdiblancos’ almanac after the defeat suffered in Pucela in LaLiga EA Sports, which also puts the team in check due to the bad sporting feelings shown (1-0).

Lo Celso did not take to the field this Monday along with the rest of his teammates in the first of the scheduled sessions ahead of the clash against the Barça team, and it remains to be seen if he will arrive in time for the match, taking into account the limited margin that exists until Let the ball roll in Barcelona’s field for a place in the quarterfinals of the cup competition, when the match starts at 9:00 p.m. in Barcelona.

At the same time he has not trained or Chimy Avila nor Llorente, who unlike the Argentine playmaker has not started training as a precaution, although the presence of the Madrid defender should not be in danger in said match against the Barcelona coached by Flick. Another of those who has returned to the dynamics of the first team, at least according to what was seen on the grass of the Luis del Sol sports city, is Nobel Mendywho had his minutes last Sunday with Betis Deportivo in the defeat against Hércules at the Rico Pérez (5-1).

They also continue without exercising with the Bellerín and Carvalho group, who continue with their specific recovery plan, and Fornals and Marc Roca They continue to accumulate training sessions led by Pellegrini, who addressed his players before the first preparatory session began before the cup match.